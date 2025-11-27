OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Jeffrey Yu Buys 16,500 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $12,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,753,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,510.70. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu bought 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu bought 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15.

ONMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 298,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONMD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONMD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OneMedNet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

