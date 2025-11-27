Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 37,656 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

