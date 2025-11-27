Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,221,275,000 after buying an additional 909,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 56,372 shares of company stock worth $13,941,863 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

