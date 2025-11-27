Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 31.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 31.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.57. 14,948,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 2,920,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

