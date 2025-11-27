Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 9,518 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.59.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

