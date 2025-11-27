Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $604.91 and last traded at $596.19, with a volume of 50022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.46.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.93.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,594.31. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,568.30. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

