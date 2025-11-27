Visa Inc. $V Stake Boosted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

V opened at $334.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

