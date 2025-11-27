ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.99. ANA shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

ANA Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.