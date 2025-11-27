Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 71,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,296% from the previous session’s volume of 5,155 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $18.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TATYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

About Tate & Lyle

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

