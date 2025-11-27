China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 76,603 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.15.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.99%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.