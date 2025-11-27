K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 533347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

K2 Gold Stock Up 21.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

About K2 Gold

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.