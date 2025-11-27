Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 36.4% – Should You Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares fell 36.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,583,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 699,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 36.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

