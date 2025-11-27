Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,232,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 386,223 shares.The stock last traded at $38.73 and had previously closed at $38.82.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 286,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,576,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

