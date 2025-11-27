North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 367 and last traded at GBX 364.50, with a volume of 66642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50.

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £422.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.74.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 EPS for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 88.41%.

About North American Income Trust

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

