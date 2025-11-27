Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) Insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Sells 75,916 Shares

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 75,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total value of A$108,711.71.

Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 39,732 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total value of A$56,896.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

