CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 204,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 156,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CANEX Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.24.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

