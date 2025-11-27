Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:EME traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $611.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $658.63 and its 200-day moving average is $590.67.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $4,012,000. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

