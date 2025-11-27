Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $108.95. 1,675,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,997,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 167.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

