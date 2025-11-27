St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.1650, with a volume of 147995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.44.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.08 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $5,317,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,861,793.92. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 31.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

