SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.1250, with a volume of 1296734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 208,973 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 485,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

