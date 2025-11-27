Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $81.4250, with a volume of 895038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 129.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

