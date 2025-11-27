Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 527701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Further Reading

