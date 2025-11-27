Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Sells 50,244 Shares of Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 50,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total transaction of A$71,949.41.

Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 75,916 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total value of A$108,711.71.

On Friday, November 21st, Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 39,732 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.43, for a total value of A$56,896.22.

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Shaver Shop Group Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

Featured Stories

