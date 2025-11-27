Ventum Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.80.

TSE CGY traded up C$1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$53.69. 55,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.71. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$37.70 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$609.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

