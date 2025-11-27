Ventum Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CGY
Calian Group Price Performance
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is CrowdStrike Ready to Rally After Its Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- SanDisk Joins the S&P 500: Inside the Index Effect Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.