Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/31/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Columbia Sportswear was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/14/2025 – Columbia Sportswear is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Columbia Sportswear had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

