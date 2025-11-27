Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) recently:

11/19/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/4/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/21/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/20/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/6/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2025 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,352.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,058.05. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.