Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $194.28 and last traded at $206.13. Approximately 69,271,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 50,342,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

