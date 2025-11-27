Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,821,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 424,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

