GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) vs. American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Head to Head Survey

GreenGold Ray Energies (OTCMKTS:GRYEF – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of GreenGold Ray Energies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GreenGold Ray Energies and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenGold Ray Energies 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

American Resources has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than GreenGold Ray Energies.

This table compares GreenGold Ray Energies and American Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Resources $145,026.00 1,831.74 -$40.11 million ($0.41) -6.39

GreenGold Ray Energies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GreenGold Ray Energies and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenGold Ray Energies N/A N/A N/A American Resources -13,152.00% N/A -21.17%

Summary

American Resources beats GreenGold Ray Energies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenGold Ray Energies

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

