Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN):

11/24/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – PENN Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – PENN Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/7/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/5/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – PENN Entertainment had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,750. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,700 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $496,904.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,094. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 62,015 shares of company stock valued at $882,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

