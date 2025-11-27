LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.0833.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. William Blair raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $226,362.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 868,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,878.01. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

