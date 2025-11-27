Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,018 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

