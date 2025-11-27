Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) PT at $21.71

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.7143.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

