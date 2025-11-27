SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.0% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $152,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

