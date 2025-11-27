VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.55 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

