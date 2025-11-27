Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 7.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

