Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,736,976,000 after buying an additional 350,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,698,000 after acquiring an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

