Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 1.0% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of EVSD stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
