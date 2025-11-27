Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 1.0% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EVSD stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

