United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $783,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 19.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

