BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of DSM opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.18.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
