Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $309,267.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,541.60. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $232,425.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $141,433.60.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 46.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 87.3% during the second quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.