Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
