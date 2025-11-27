Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 2,950,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 2,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$368,750.00.

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 751,555 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$97,702.15.

On Friday, October 31st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 989,553 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$129,631.44.

On Friday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 163,530 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,894.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Alexander Waislitz bought 736,470 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$103,105.80.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 788,184 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$102,463.92.

On Thursday, September 25th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 443,233 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,279.69.

On Thursday, September 18th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 355,069 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$47,934.32.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 150,431 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$20,308.19.

On Friday, August 29th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 652,843 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$90,092.33.

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

