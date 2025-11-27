Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
Towne Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Towne Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Towne Bank to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Towne Bank Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Towne Bank has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $38.28.
About Towne Bank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
