Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) SVP Arjun Kampani Sells 10,554 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 450,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,356.80. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 24th, Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,143.20.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

