iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Holdings Raised by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

