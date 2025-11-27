Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) EVP Ryan Raber Sells 15,000 Shares

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Raber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,180.24. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 222.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Mayville Engineering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

