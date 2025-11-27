Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 13,774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $207.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

