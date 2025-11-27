United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $397.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $399.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.