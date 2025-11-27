Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:MBS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
