Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MBS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

